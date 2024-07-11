Nelson's Railway Reserve Shines Bright: $1.9 Million Lighting Project Completed

Mayor Nick Smith (foreground) switches on the final section of new lighting along Railway Reserve. He is joined by Council staff members Contracts Supervisor - Roading Gillian Dancey (left) and Manager Transport and Solid Waste Marg Parfitt, Kiem Thia of Powertech, Deputy Mayor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens, Kevin and Jan Woodward from K & J Ploughing and Councillor Aaron Stallard.

A project to light up 7.6 kilometres of the Railway Reserve is now complete.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith switched on the final section of lights on Wednesday 10 July, providing a safer, well-lit shared pathway.

The $1.9 million project began in March 2023 at the section behind Nelson Intermediate. The final section, alongside Jenkins Place, was completed this week. The Government’s Better Off funding package paid for 51% of the project.

Mayor Nick says this project has improved both the safety of the Railway Reserve and extended its use.

“The Railway Reserve is one of Nelson’s gems and the completion of this 7.6km lighting project will make it safer and more useable for cyclists and walkers. It is an investment of $1.9 million in making Nelson an even better place for walkers and cyclists.”

Acting Group Manager Infrastructure David Light says like many projects, this one threw up some challenges.

“Contractors encountered very hard ground as well as multiple underground services, which had to be maintained. The dry conditions meant the clay under the asphalt had become hard, testing the contractors and machinery.

“It was also a priority for us to keep the reserve open to users whilst the work was ongoing.

“We know it’s the safest way for cyclists and pedestrians to move between Nelson city and Saxton, and we didn’t want to divert cyclists onto the busy and tight Waimea Road, or onto Main Road Stoke.”

Of the 142 lights installed along the Railway Reserve during this project, seven are solar lights and five are bollards.

The seven solar lights were chosen as the most cost-effective solution for lighting in the section between State Highway 6 and Quarantine Road due to the underground services in this stretch of the reserve.

The remainder of the lights along the Railway Reserve are LED, and meet dark sky requirements and the NZTA Waka Kotahi standard for light spill and glare.

The majority of these lights are on 6-metre poles. Along Jenkins Place, five 1m bollards were installed. These were chosen to further decrease potential light spill into neighbouring properties.

Kate Malcom, from Nelson Sustainable Transport (NELSUST), undertook a petition for lights in 2020.

“I remember, it was cold and dark, when a group of our volunteers intercepted cyclists on the Railway Reserve to collect signatures for the petition.

“We heard stories of users who were essentially left blind if their own lights failed.

“We are delighted that it’s now safter for cyclists and pedestrians, but also that the Railway Reserve has been recognised as an important arterial link for open-air commuters,” she says.

