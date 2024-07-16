Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Sightings Of Vehicle In Whangārei Firearms Incident

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a firearms incident in Whangārei on the weekend are seeking information on a vehicle’s movements prior to the incident.

Police were called shortly after 4am on Saturday following a report of shots fired towards a Collingwood Street property.

The incident has left significant damage to the inside and outside of the address and the occupant of the home understandably distressed.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton says a vehicle used in the incident was recovered on Saturday afternoon.

Police are releasing an image of the black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244.

“We are now appealing for sightings of this Nissan in the days leading up to the firearms incident on Saturday afternoon,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“If you saw this vehicle or have information about any of its occupants in recent days, we need to hear from you.”

Police are particularly interested in sightings in the days prior up until the incident on Saturday, 13 July.

“This was a terrifying incident for the victim and we are continuing to provide support to her,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“We are asking anyone who may know anything in relation to this to please come forward.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist us in locating those responsible.”

Police would also like any drivers who were in the area to please check dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240713/7934.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 