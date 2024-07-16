Police Appeal For Sightings Of Vehicle In Whangārei Firearms Incident

Police investigating a firearms incident in Whangārei on the weekend are seeking information on a vehicle’s movements prior to the incident.

Police were called shortly after 4am on Saturday following a report of shots fired towards a Collingwood Street property.

The incident has left significant damage to the inside and outside of the address and the occupant of the home understandably distressed.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton says a vehicle used in the incident was recovered on Saturday afternoon.

Police are releasing an image of the black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244.

“We are now appealing for sightings of this Nissan in the days leading up to the firearms incident on Saturday afternoon,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“If you saw this vehicle or have information about any of its occupants in recent days, we need to hear from you.”

Police are particularly interested in sightings in the days prior up until the incident on Saturday, 13 July.

“This was a terrifying incident for the victim and we are continuing to provide support to her,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“We are asking anyone who may know anything in relation to this to please come forward.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist us in locating those responsible.”

Police would also like any drivers who were in the area to please check dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240713/7934.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

