Arrest Made After Driver Failed To Stop For Police, Invercargill

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander:

A 40-year-old man is due to reappear in Invercargill District Court after failing to stop for Police in Avenal, Invercargill early Sunday morning.

The man, who was allegedly driving with no lights on, failed to stop when signalled to do so on Wellesley Avenue around 12:55am.

Police initiated a pursuit, following the vehicle south onto Dee Street. The pursuit was abandoned due to safety concerns.

Later that same morning the vehicle was located travelling south on Kelvin Street and Police followed maintaining long-range observations.

Thanks to a well-coordinated approach by all staff in the south Invercargill area, the vehicle was successfully spiked and brought to a stop on John Street. The man was taken into custody around 6am.

During the initial pursuit the offender rammed a Police vehicle, with the Police vehicle sustaining very minor damage.

The 40-year-old Mataura man has been remanded in custody, due to reappear in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday 13 August.

He is facing charges of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, resisting police, assaulting police, dangerous driving, and wilful damage.

Luckily, there were no injuries sustained to officers or members of the community during this incident.

There is no place for this activity in our community— Southland Police will continue to target unlawful behaviour, particularly involving gangs and organised crime groups, and especially that which brings the public and Police staff in harm’s way.

If you witness any unlawful activity, please contact Police on 111 if there is an immediate risk to people or property.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

