Palmerston North Police Appeal For Information Regarding Incident In City

Sunday, 28 July 2024, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Palmerston North Police are appealing for information regarding an incident in the city overnight.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday 27 July, Police were called to reports of disorder on Featherston Street, near the intersection with Seddon Street.

Initial enquiries have established that a fight involving a number of people had started at a nearby address and spilled out on to the road.

During the fight, an 18-year-old man was stabbed. He was transported to hospital, where he underwent surgery, and is now in a stable condition.

The person who caused the young man’s injuries is yet to be identified.

If you have information which might assist our enquiries into this matter, please call 105 and quote file number 240728/9267.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

