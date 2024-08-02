Free Webinar Looks At Ways To Halve Regional Food Waste By 2030

Designing out one of the biggest sources of waste to landfill will be a topic of discussion at a free webinar, Circularising Organics in the Waikato, held by The Waikato Wellbeing Project.

Waikato Regional Council Waste Prevention Advisor Valerie Bianchi will be presenting research from the Circularising Organics report, which was commissioned by the council to assist local decision making in the development of a robust organic waste system.

As the Waikato Wellbeing Project target leader for SDG12 (the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 12: ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns), Bianchi will speak to the aim of halving the amount of food waste going to landfill in the Waikato by 2030.

Bianchi says about half of the waste to landfill in the Waikato region is organic material, which is unnecessarily detrimental to the natural environment.

“Transitioning to something better, a circular economy, represents a huge opportunity for our communities and economy to thrive.”

The Circularising Organics report focuses on applying the principles of a circular economy – a system where waste is designed out and nature is regenerated – and working out how it can be practically implemented at a local level.

It challenges the old economic mindset – the linear process that has for generations encouraged us to take, make and waste – and replaces it with new ideas for commercially and logistically viable loops where nothing is wasted.

“We’re advocating for local solutions to a global problem, highlighting the need to address contamination to make this work right across our communities, from schools and businesses to homes and marae.

“Crucially, we’re also considering how systems can be set up to help us, quite literally, turn trash into treasure. Organic material put to better use could be transformed into compost or liquid vermicompost that can contribute to the food growing cycle.”

The webinar also features guest speakers Paul Murray from Para Kore, a national Māori zero waste organisation that delivers a te ao Māori based zero-waste education; Rachel Glasier from Envision, a research and consultancy firm that champions community-led wastesolutions; and popular kiwi blogger and zero waste advocate Liam Prince from The Rubbish Trip.

