Giving Pre-loved Artwork A New Life At Taupō Museum

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

A new piece of art can transform a room and Taupō Museum’s pre-loved art sale is the perfect opportunity to find a stunning piece of art that needs a new home.

More than 50 pieces of pre-loved artwork, ranging from paintings to bronze, ceramics and pottery, will be on display and for sale at Taupō Museum’s Main Gallery from Saturday 10 August to Monday 16 September.

Taupō Museum exhibitions curator Piata Winitana-Murray says previous pre-loved art sales, in 2017 and 2022, proved popular.

“The art tends to fly off the walls with this exhibition, and we are always wanting more artwork to come in, so we’re happy to consider more, even during the exhibition,” she says.

“Some of our sellers have contributed works every year we’ve held the event, which shows it must be well worth their while.

“It’s a great opportunity to provide a gallery space for people to sell unwanted artwork, allowing others to come in and see the art in person, rather than online.”

There are strict criteria for what is accepted in the exhibition to ensure everything on sale is high quality.

“It is the wide range that makes this exhibition and art sale so interesting,” Piata says.

“We have international artists, New Zealand artists, and some of our much-loved local artists such as Val Raymond whose works are on sale to raise funds for Lake Taupō Hospice.”

The exhibition is open to everybody to view, not just prospective buyers. There are some striking artworks on display, from a range of artists.

Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

