Celebrate The Bay Of Plenty: Join Us For The Climate Action Festival, September14-20 Th 2024

Join us from the 14th to the 20th of September as we celebrate climate action in the Bay of Plenty.

The Climate Action Festival returns for its second year and is all about celebration, inspiration, and collaboration. It’s an opportunity to celebrate those doing their bit to fight climate change while inspiring the rest of the community to do the same with activities and events throughout the week. This year’s Climate Action Festival theme, ‘Our Future’, focuses on climate adaptation and youth engagement. It emphasizes enhancing resilience to climate impacts through sustainable practices and the vital role of young people in climate action through education, and youth-led initiatives. Our week- long festival is packed with free or low-cost events making it accessible to all.

Event Highlights:

Speakers Panels: Panel discussion focuses on some of the key considerations for improving the resilience of our communities in the face of increasing climate change impacts, including how to put systems in place to minimise disruption, how to plan for future events where there is a high degree of uncertainty and how we can collaborate to achieve greater resilience.

Panel discussion focuses on some of the key considerations for improving the resilience of our communities in the face of increasing climate change impacts, including how to put systems in place to minimise disruption, how to plan for future events where there is a high degree of uncertainty and how we can collaborate to achieve greater resilience. Movie Nights: Enjoy a curated selection of powerful films and documentaries that highlight the urgent need for climate action and showcase success stories

Enjoy a curated selection of powerful films and documentaries that highlight the urgent need for climate action and showcase success stories Clothing Sales: Discover stylish and sustainable fashion choices at our eco-conscious $1 clothing sale with all funds raised going back to Turning Point Trust a recovery service charity in Tauranga.

Discover stylish and sustainable fashion choices at our eco-conscious $1 clothing sale with all funds raised going back to Turning Point Trust a recovery service charity in Tauranga. Eco Conscious Market: Explore a vibrant marketplace and find eco friendly products and sustainable swaps you can make in your home and life.

Explore a vibrant marketplace and find eco friendly products and sustainable swaps you can make in your home and life. Eating Challenges: Put your taste buds to the test with exciting eating challenges that promote plant-based and zero-waste dining. Taste delicious, sustainable foods while learning how to reduce your environmental footprint.

Put your taste buds to the test with exciting eating challenges that promote plant-based and zero-waste dining. Taste delicious, sustainable foods while learning how to reduce your environmental footprint. Library Events and Activations: Check in with libraries across the rohe (Waihi Beach, Katikati, Te Puke, Greerton, Papamoa, Mount Maunganui . Kids can enjoy engaging activities such as colouring sheets, word puzzles, and exciting challenges.

Check in with libraries across the rohe (Waihi Beach, Katikati, Te Puke, Greerton, Papamoa, Mount Maunganui . Kids can enjoy engaging activities such as colouring sheets, word puzzles, and exciting challenges. Green Fingers: From plant swaps to learning about Permaculture and Permablitz gardening at Ngapeke Permaculture.

Why Attend?

The Climate Action Festival is more than just an event; it’s a movement toward a more sustainable future. By participating, you’ll connect with like-minded individuals, gain valuable knowledge, and be inspired by the resilience and creativity of our community. Whether you’re a seasoned environmental advocate or just beginning your journey toward sustainability, this festival offers something for everyone.

Details:

Dates: September 14-20

September 14-20 Location: Venues across the Tauranga and Western Bay regions

Venues across the Tauranga and Western Bay regions Tickets: Low cost or free events enabling anyone to attend For Ticket Details please see our Whats On Page on the Envirohub Website. https://envirohub.org.nz/whats-on/

For more information, including the full schedule of events, ticket prices, and how to get involved, please visit our website at https://envirohub.org.nz/whats-on/ or follow us on social media https://www.facebook.com/envirohub/ https://www.instagram.com/envirohubbop/

Or find our Green Team App in your App Store

Join us in celebrating Papatunanuku and championing the collective effort needed to combat climate change. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and inspire positive change.

Let’s come together to share stories, spark conversations, and take action for our climate. We look forward to seeing you at the Climate Action Festival!

Thanks to our Tauranga & Western Bay Climate Action Festival sponsors and partners - Envirohub BOP, Priority One, Aurecon, Tauranga and Western Bay Community Events Fund, Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora, Beca, University of Waikato

© Scoop Media

