Metlink Bus Depot Plan Moving To New Location

‘Richard Dalby and Thomas Nash’. Photo credit: Metlink

Plans for an electric bus depot in Wellington are on the move with Metlink leasing a new site in Miramar from Wellington Airport.

The site, between Kauri and Miro streets, is already home to Metlink’s Airport Express electric bus fleet as well as rental car parking. It will start accommodating additional buses from 2026.

Thomas Nash, chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee, and Wellington Airport commercial general manager Richard Dalby say they are proud to continue collaborating in support of sustainable public transport.

“This is great news for commuters and ratepayers. The Miramar site is a more central, cost-effective option than a site in Lyall Bay we previously leased from the airport,” Cr Nash says. “The Miramar site is also more suitable for a bus depot. It’s bigger and adjacent to State Highway 1 so, fewer buses will need to travel on residential roads than they would if the depot was in Lyall Bay.

“It’s been partially developed, which will help reduce our building costs and time frames. We’ll also make savings by transferring plans and designs from Lyall Bay to the Miramar site.

“With 103 EVs, 22 percent of Metlink’s bus fleet is electric and growing. We’re building essential charging infrastructure in the city’s south for a low emissions region.”

Engagement with people living and working near the Miramar site has already begun, Cr Nash says.

“We’re grateful to everyone in Lyall Bay, Kilbirnie and Rongotai who took the time to share insights and opinions about our plans in Lyall Bay. We’ll carry that knowledge forward as we engage with people in Miramar.

“Public consultation for our Long Term Plan told us Wellingtonians want the regional council to have greater ownership and control of strategic public transport assets.

“We look forward to beginning that journey in Miramar, being a good neighbour and responsible member of the community.”

Notes:

86 percent of submissions on the Greater Wellington Long Term Plan 2024-34 supported regional council acquisition and development of public transport assets like depots and chargers.

© Scoop Media

