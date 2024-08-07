Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Stay Safe In Your Community With The Safer Walking Profile Form

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 8:28 pm
Press Release: LandSAR

Are you, or someone you know, concerned about the risk of getting lost or going missing when out and about in the community? Introducing the Safer Walking Profile form – a simple yet vital tool designed to ensure safety and peace of mind for everyone.

The Safer Walking Profile form allows individuals and caregivers to prepare essential information that can be readily available in case of an emergency. Whether it’s for someone with dementia, autism, or any condition that may increase the risk of wandering or getting lost, having this information on hand can make a significant difference.

By completing the Safer Walking Profile form, you can:

  • Provide important details to first responders quickly and efficiently.
  • Reduce the time it takes to find and assist someone who may be lost.
  • Support the safety and well-being of your loved ones and yourself.

Don’t wait, prepare now to support a safer tomorrow.

For more information and to complete your Safer Walking Profile form, visit Safer Walking.

Stay safe, stay prepared!

Contact: Website: https://saferwalking.nz

