Four Deaths Prompt Quad Bike Warning

WorkSafe is urging rural New Zealand to refocus on the risk of quad bike roll-overs, which have tragically killed four farmers across the country in the past three weeks.

WorkSafe is investigating all four fatalities, the first of which occurred on 18 July in Wairarapa. It was followed by another on 22 July in Canterbury, one on 26 July in Southland, and most recently in Northland on 30 July. All four incidents coincided with the start of lambing and calving season.

“Our sympathy is with every family and community mourning these sudden deaths. Although our investigations are in their early stages, the trend is worrying enough for us to sound the alarm already,” says WorkSafe principal inspector Graham Bates.

“Doing a risk assessment of your terrain and tasks must be the top priority before getting on a quad bike. This is a time of year when we are experiencing variable weather and growth, and variable ground conditions. Sloped surfaces and steep terrain can be especially problematic and have sadly been a factor in some of the recent cases.”

Farm vehicle incidents are one of the top two causes of workplace deaths in Aotearoa, which is why agriculture is a priority sector under WorkSafe’s new strategy. We are targeting the biggest risks and working with the sector to improve health and safety in agriculture.

“Farming consists of a never-ending list of tasks and constant reprioritisation. However, we cannot let those challenges contribute to loss of life or injury. The people with the most power to influence this are those on the ground each day doing the work,” says WorkSafe’s Graham Bates.

Our recommendations for reducing the risks of harm on farm include:

Consider installing a crush protection or rollover protection device on your quad bike

Choose the right vehicle for the job and ensure that the driver is competent

Always use your seatbelt and helmet

Consider undergoing quad bike training

Prioritise maintenance. That should cover attachments, good tyres and brakes

Remember tired people make mistakes

Ensure that the vehicle is safely stopped and brakes are fully engaged before getting off

Don’t be afraid to seek assistance when you need to – neighbouring farmers are always more than willing to lend a hand.

Read WorkSafe’s guidelines on safe use of quad bikes

