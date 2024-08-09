Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Closures Approved To Allow For Street Activations And Events

Friday, 9 August 2024, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council’s Regulatory Processes Committee has agreed a series of road closures to enable a broad variety of street activations across the city later this year and in 2025.

Through Thorndon, Newtown and Mount Cook, city activations will take place across the next year, ranging from Block Fest events, Pop-Up Fest events, the Polish Market, the Thorndon Fair and Beers at the Basin.

“We all look forward to CubaDupa and Newtown Festival each year. These events inject excitement and energy into our city and show us what vibrant spaces look like that centre pedestrianisation, arts and culture, diversity and exploration,” said Mayor Tory Whanau.

“In between these two key events the city has enabled other road closures that enable much of the same.

“I would encourage Wellingtonians to get along to these events and soak up the best of what our city has to offer.”

Regulatory Processes Committee Chair Councillor Sarah Free says “this is a chance to explore city activation opportunities and it was great to hear from so many businesses who support this.”

The road closures agreed:

· Tinakori Road (Bowen Street to Harriet Street) and Hill Street (Tinakori Road to Selwyn Terrace), 7am to 6pm Sunday 1 December (Thorndon Fair).

· Rhodes Street (between Riddiford Street and Ferguson Street) and the whole of Arney Street on Saturday 16 November, 6am to 11.30pm (Polish Market).

· slip lane between Buckle Street and Ellice Street from 7pm Monday 18 November to 6pm Tuesday 26 November (Beers at the Basin).

· Newtown Avenue from property number 16 to property number 24 to enable multiple Block Fest events from 6pm Friday to 8pm Sunday on the following dates: 
a. 6-8 September 
b. 4-6 October 
c. 1-3 November 
d. 6-8 December 
e. 31 January- 2 February 
f. 2-4 May 
g. 6-8 June.

· Wilson Street from property number 5 to Riddiford Street (including the off-street public carpark) to enable multiple Wilson Pop-Up Fest events from 6pm Saturday to 8pm Sunday on the following dates: 
a. 7-8 September 
b. 21-22 September 
c. 5-6 October 
d. 19-20 October 
e. 2-3 November 
f. 16-17 November 
g. 3-4 May 
h. 17-18 May 
i. 7-8 June 
j. 21-22 June (Matariki weekend).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 