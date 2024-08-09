Road Closures Approved To Allow For Street Activations And Events

Wellington City Council’s Regulatory Processes Committee has agreed a series of road closures to enable a broad variety of street activations across the city later this year and in 2025.

Through Thorndon, Newtown and Mount Cook, city activations will take place across the next year, ranging from Block Fest events, Pop-Up Fest events, the Polish Market, the Thorndon Fair and Beers at the Basin.

“We all look forward to CubaDupa and Newtown Festival each year. These events inject excitement and energy into our city and show us what vibrant spaces look like that centre pedestrianisation, arts and culture, diversity and exploration,” said Mayor Tory Whanau.

“In between these two key events the city has enabled other road closures that enable much of the same.

“I would encourage Wellingtonians to get along to these events and soak up the best of what our city has to offer.”

Regulatory Processes Committee Chair Councillor Sarah Free says “this is a chance to explore city activation opportunities and it was great to hear from so many businesses who support this.”

The road closures agreed:

· Tinakori Road (Bowen Street to Harriet Street) and Hill Street (Tinakori Road to Selwyn Terrace), 7am to 6pm Sunday 1 December (Thorndon Fair).

· Rhodes Street (between Riddiford Street and Ferguson Street) and the whole of Arney Street on Saturday 16 November, 6am to 11.30pm (Polish Market).

· slip lane between Buckle Street and Ellice Street from 7pm Monday 18 November to 6pm Tuesday 26 November (Beers at the Basin).

· Newtown Avenue from property number 16 to property number 24 to enable multiple Block Fest events from 6pm Friday to 8pm Sunday on the following dates:

a. 6-8 September

b. 4-6 October

c. 1-3 November

d. 6-8 December

e. 31 January- 2 February

f. 2-4 May

g. 6-8 June.

· Wilson Street from property number 5 to Riddiford Street (including the off-street public carpark) to enable multiple Wilson Pop-Up Fest events from 6pm Saturday to 8pm Sunday on the following dates:

a. 7-8 September

b. 21-22 September

c. 5-6 October

d. 19-20 October

e. 2-3 November

f. 16-17 November

g. 3-4 May

h. 17-18 May

i. 7-8 June

j. 21-22 June (Matariki weekend).

