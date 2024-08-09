Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Welcomes Signalled RMA Changes

Friday, 9 August 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Regional Council

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) welcomes the Government’s move to clarify Resource Management Act (RMA) provisions for discharges.

Cabinet has agreed to make urgent amendments to section 107 of the RMA following a recent court decision that had wide-ranging impacts on applications for all types of discharge consents where water quality is degraded.

Environment Canterbury had previously raised concerns regarding the decision's implications on the ability to drive freshwater improvements within a timeframe that is both ambitious and reasonable.

Council Chair Peter Scott said today’s confirmation provides some certainty to the community that the matter will be addressed in a timely way.

“We welcome the Government’s prompt response to this issue and we look forward to seeing more detail in due course.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Canterbury Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 