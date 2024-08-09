Council Welcomes Signalled RMA Changes

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) welcomes the Government’s move to clarify Resource Management Act (RMA) provisions for discharges.

Cabinet has agreed to make urgent amendments to section 107 of the RMA following a recent court decision that had wide-ranging impacts on applications for all types of discharge consents where water quality is degraded.

Environment Canterbury had previously raised concerns regarding the decision's implications on the ability to drive freshwater improvements within a timeframe that is both ambitious and reasonable.

Council Chair Peter Scott said today’s confirmation provides some certainty to the community that the matter will be addressed in a timely way.

“We welcome the Government’s prompt response to this issue and we look forward to seeing more detail in due course.”

