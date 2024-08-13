Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Pleased With Behaviour Following Stag Day

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 6:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are pleased with the overall behaviours within the CBD following the great result from the Southland Stags game in Invercargill on Saturday.

Acting Inspector Mel Robertson says, although there were a small number of warnings and infringement notices issued, they were still happy with the majority of the public.

“The behaviours within the CBD after the game created a positive environment for everyone to enjoy and celebrate the local win.”

Police would like to remind the public that there is a 24/7 alcohol ban in place around the Invercargill city centre, including travelling in vehicles, and anyone breaching the alcohol ban will be liable to a fine.

Police will continue to have an ongoing visible presence within the CBD with a focus on ensuring people are having fun and enjoying themselves while keeping each other safe.

If you see any illegal or suspicious behaviour, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now.

Information can also be provided after the fact on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers through 0800 555 111.

