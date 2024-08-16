Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission Welcomes New Commissioners

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission welcomes the announcement of three new commissioners by Minister of Justice, Paul Goldsmith. They will take up their roles in November 2024.

The Minister has appointed Dr Stephen Rainbow as the new Chief Human Rights Commissioner. Dr Rainbow’s career has encompassed a range of roles including managing government relations for the largest infrastructure project in New Zealand, lecturing at Victoria University, as Director of Urban Strategy at Wellington City Council, and National Manager of the New Zealand Historic Places Trust. He served as a Wellington City Councillor from 1989 to 1998. He was prominent voice for marriage equality and is a former chair of the Rainbow communities advocacy service OUTLine and former board member of the New Zealand AIDS Foundation (now Burnett Foundation Aotearoa).

Dr Melissa Derby (Ngāti Ranginui) has accepted the role of Race Relations Commissioner. Dr Derby is a senior lecturer at the University of Waikato, teaching early literacy and human development with a specialist interest in Māori education. She holds a Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Studies from Columbia University. Her scholarship has been recognised through a range of awards, including a Fulbright Graduate Award, a SAGE Young Writer’s Award, and Te Kōpūnui Māori Research Award and the Falling Walls award from the Royal Society of New Zealand.

Dr Gail Pacheco is appointed to the role of Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner. Dr Pacheco is a professor of economics and former Commissioner at the NZ Productivity Commission. As director of the NZ Policy Research Institute, she was commissioned to undertake a research note as part of Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission’s 2022 Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry. She has written and researched widely on minimum wage, gender pay gaps and health and labour issues.

Outgoing Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner, Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo extends a warm welcome to the new commissioners.

“Nau mai, haere mai, maliu mai to our new colleagues, who bring wisdom, expertise, and fierce determination to serve the best interest of all in Aotearoa through their terms at Te Kāhui Tika Tangata. I wish them great success.”

She says the new commissioners can look forward to joining a passionate, expert group of human rights and Te Tiriti rights defenders.

“They will discover that the people of the Commission are its greatest strength. And that walking alongside civil society, businesses, unions, the public service, political leaders, and international allies to serve human rights and Te Tiriti rights realisation for all in Aotearoa, is an important element to their and the Commission’s success.”

Dr Sumeo was appointed as the EEO Commissioner in October 2018 and has also served interim commissioner roles for Rights of the Disabled, Race Relations, and is currently the acting-Chief Commissioner. She will remain at the Commission until November.

The incoming commissioners will join Disability Rights Commissioner, Prudence Walker, and Rongomau Taketake, Dayle Takitimu (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Porou).

Walker says she’s looking forward to welcoming her new colleagues. “As Disability Rights Commissioner, my work intersects with so many different communities – Whaikaha Māori, Rainbow communities, migrants, workers, people in places of detention and more. Our roles are all connected to one another and I really look forward to our shared journey.”

Notes:

National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) are accredited every five years by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions under the Paris Principles. The Paris Principles require NHRIs to protect and promote international human rights norms and standards within their own country.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission holds an A status accreditation.

NHRIs must maintain political independence from government. More information on NHRIs and the Paris Principles can be found here.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has no oversight of the appointment of commissioners.

In Aotearoa, commissioner appointment is overseen by a review panel, and then commissioners are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister of Justice. Ministry of Justice guidance on the appointment of Human Rights Commissioners can be found here.

