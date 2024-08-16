Horowhenua Job Expo To Inspire The Next Generation Of Workers - Future Pathways

Rangatahi in Horowhenua will soon have the opportunity to explore a world of career possibilities at the upcoming Future Pathways job expo.

Scheduled for Tuesday 22 October 2024, from 10am to 2pm at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, this event aims to connect young people with local employers, training providers, and support services, helping them navigate the journey toward their chosen careers.

Future Pathways 2024 will offer attendees a hands-on experience with various career options. The event will feature interactive exhibits designed to immerse young people in the possibilities available to them, from practical challenges to virtual reality experiences.

Mayor Bernie Wanden highlights the importance of this event for our district: "Horowhenua is growing, and with that growth comes a wealth of new opportunities. Future Pathways is a fantastic chance for our young people to discover exciting career options and start building their futures right here at home. Connecting our youth with their future careers is not just about filling jobs, it's about empowering them to achieve their full potential and contribute to our community's ongoing success."

Interested in hosting a stall? Reach out to us at mtfj@horowhenua.govt.nz before 24 September 2024 to secure your spot.

Future Pathways is brought to you by Horowhenua District Council, in collaboration with Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, the Ministry of Social Development, and other community partners.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday 22 October 2024

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

The event is free and open to everyone.

