Join The Fun At The Ōtaki Try

Kāpiti Coast District Council invites you to start summer the right way with the Ōtaki Try (ŌT), a fun and family-friendly multi-sport event hosted by the Ōtaki Pool from its base in beautiful Haruātai Park.

Ōtaki Pool manager Shelley Ashton says this year’s ŌT follows on from 2022 and 2023 events but has been changed up a bit this time around. The event will be held on Sunday, 27 October.

“We’re delighted with how the ŌT has been embraced by the community and look forward to hosting another great crew in 2024,” Ms Ashton says.

“In the last two years we’ve welcomed everyone from serious multi-sport competitors getting in some early season training, to total non-athletes coming along for a bit of fun.”

This year the event will include running and swimming challenges for both adults and tamariki with the focus on fun and, as the name says, giving it a try.

“This year we’re stoked to be introducing something for the tamariki so they can experience a semi-competitive multi-sports event in a relaxed, safe and family-friendly environment.

“This will involve an easy run and a short swim, and it’s all about getting out there and having fun.

“The ŌT is also the perfect warm-up event for the Kāpiti Half on 10 November, and with the following day being Labour Day there is plenty of time for recovery.

“Put the date in your diary and start training today.”

Registration is open now – visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/otakitry for more information and to sign up.

Ōtaki Try (16+) – 5km run, 400m swim

– 5km run, 400m swim Tamariki Try (6-10 years) One lap of the field and one length of the pool (floatation device may be used)

One lap of the field and one length of the pool (floatation device may be used) Older Tamariki (11-15 years) – 3km run, two lengths of the pool

You can enter the ŌT as an individual or as part of a duo.

