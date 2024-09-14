Fire And Emergency Receives Award For Working With Māori As Tangata Whenua

29 August 2024

Ratonga Ahi me ngā Ohotata i Aotearoa - Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been recognised for its mahi working with Māori as tangata whenua.

Diversity Works New Zealand awarded it with the Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended recognition in the Ngā Āhuatanga o Te Tiriti Tohu category at their Diversity Awards last night. The award also recognised Fire and Emergency’s mahi to improve its internal cultural capability to better deliver services essential to keeping people safe.

"Our organisation is committed to strengthening our cultural understanding and building relationships with Māori in culturally appropriate ways," says Fire and Emergency Kaupapa Māori and Cultural Communities Deputy Chief Executive Piki Thomas.

This commitment involved building its organisational capability and confidence working with Māori and creating better outcomes for Māori.

"The creation of He Tīmatanga Kōrero - An introductory guide to Kaupapa Māori - was an important step in this journey," Piki Thomas says.

He Tīmatanga Kōrero is an illustrated resource which provides understanding around Fire and Emergency’s commitment to Māori and what this looks like within the organisation.

"This resource, which is available to all of our people, is awarded with a wearable Tohu pin. The Tohu represents the wearer’s commitment to furthering their cultural education.

"I’m proud to say that there are now over 2,700 people across the organisation who have completed this resource and been awarded the Tohu," Piki Thomas says.

He Tīmatanga Kōrero’s intention was to provide an accessible approach to increase Fire and Emergency’s peoples’ understanding of te ao Māori and from there, encourage them to take the next steps.

"This Diversity Award is a reflection of everyone across our organisation who dedicates their knowledge and time to work towards better outcomes for Māori, both within Fire and Emergency and in the public," Piki Thomas says.

"We are honoured to receive this award and will continue to uphold our commitment to Māori in our mahi each day."

