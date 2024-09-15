Hutt Valley Police Take Action Against Antisocial Road Users

An officer speaks to a driver during a Police operation in Lower Hutt. Photo/Supplied

A large group of antisocial road users were headed off at the pass over the weekend, as Hutt Valley Police took action to curb unwanted driver behaviour.

About 10pm on Saturday, Police staff headed to Petone to prevent a group setting up a skid pad. About 10 vehicles at the location were stopped and spoken to, and several infringement notices and non-operation orders were issued.

Police were then made aware of other members of the group starting to gather at a location on Eastern Hutt Road, and about 100 vehicles were found at the site.

Police stopped and checked all vehicles attempting to leave the area, and several more infringement notices and non-operation orders were issued.

In total, 39 infringement notices were issued, five vehicles were either pink or green stickered, two vehicles were searched for drugs, and four people were arrested.

Relieving Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Simon De Wit says there continues to be a focus on stamping out this unwanted activity in our communities.

“We know how disruptive this is for residents, and we have seen previous examples of how dangerous these meets can be.

“Police are committed to bringing these activities to a halt and holding these people to account.”

© Scoop Media

