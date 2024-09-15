New TAIC Inquiry: Manahau, Grounding, Westport

MO-2024-205 Manahau, grounding, Westport, 31 August 2024

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the grounding of the barge Manahau on Carters Beach near Westport.

The reported circumstances were that the Niue flagged self-propelled barge with 11 crew on board, had been anchored outside Westport Harbour. In poor weather, the vessel’s anchors dragged and it grounded on Carters Beach at about 1145pm on 31 August 2024

The Acting Chief Investigator of Accidents Louise Cook has appointed a team of investigators scheduled on site later today.

“Getting the facts straight is vital, so our investigators will be inspecting the vessel, seeking and recovering electronic and other records and interviewing vessel crew, Westport authorities and any other witnesses,” said Ms Cook.

“We’re gathering all the usual evidence for the start of this sort of investigation – including voice and voyage data recordings and video footage

Anyone with such information can email TAIC at info@taic.org.nz.

TAIC has issued a protection order to preserve and protect evidence. It relates to all electronic data from the vessel such as voyage and voice data, engine room logs, CCTV and logbooks. We’re also protecting onboard equipment including propulsion, power supply and anchor systems.

“The protection order prohibits any person from accessing the items listed unless permitted by the Commission. It doesn’t prevent the master and others from attending to the safety of the vessel, environment or people on board.

The investigation team’s evidence collection work is broad at first to support the many routes that an investigation could follow. The initial focus is on gathering evidence that could disappear or change – including memories while they’re fresh in people’s minds. TAIC is also interested in the vessel itself, its individual history, performance, maintenance, equipment and design.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

The Commission's purpose is to improve transport safety by avoiding repeat accidents, rather than by ascribing blame.

© Scoop Media

