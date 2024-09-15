Traffic Lights Coming Soon At Bombay Interchange

Traffic lights are about to be installed at the Bombay Interchange and the adjacent BP Bombay service centre exit on Mill Road Bombay, with works expected to begin on Sunday 8 September, in an effort to address existing safety and access issues.

Investigations and modelling carried out by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) have determined that this is the most appropriate short-term solution to address these issues, including queues on the southbound off-ramp at times backing up onto the motorway, and congestion making right turns from the off-ramps difficult.

NZTA Regional Manager Transport Services Stephen Collett says that in the long term, a full upgrade of Bombay Interchange is proposed as part of Stage 2 of the Papakura to Bombay project (P2B).

“We know that installing traffic lights now will not resolve all congestion issues identified with the interchange, however lights will make the current operation more efficient in places and overall much safer until the longer-term project can be implemented.

“In particular, signalising the interchange will make right turn movements much safer and allow us to manage queues on the southbound off-ramp to help prevent them backing up onto the motorway” says Mr Collett.

Franklin Ward Councillor Andy Baker says it is pleasing to see action about to happen that will make it safer and easier for people to access and move around this part of the South Auckland network. “This project arose out of safety concerns expressed by the community, which the then Franklin Local Board took on together with NZTA and identified a short-term fix that met most of those community concerns.

“Whilst this isn’t the perfect answer, it is able to be done within existing budgets and within the existing road corridor. This will be significantly safer than what currently exists. I want to acknowledge the group of dedicated locals who have worked alongside NZTA to get to this point and also BP for their contribution to making this happen” says Mr Baker.

The project will take around six months to complete and is expected to be finished in early 2025. Works will be staged with those activities likely to have the greatest impact on traffic flows to occur at night to minimise disruption.

More information can be found here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/south-auckland-projects/sh1-papakura-to-bombay/bombay-interchange-signalisation/.

