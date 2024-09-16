Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Christchurch Police Making Enquiries Following Reports Of Suspicious Approaches

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have been made aware of a male making suspicious approaches to school girls and other young people around the Papanui & Casebrook area in the last month.

Police are making active enquiries into the reported incidents, which include reviewing CCTV footage around the areas noted in reports.

We would like to remind people to take extra caution and report any suspicious activity.

If you or someone else is ever in immediate danger, call Police on 111 as soon as it is safe to do so.

Anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact Police by calling 105, or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 selecting “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240813/5295.

