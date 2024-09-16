Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings, Counties Manukau

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) into force used against an offender within the Counties Manukau Custody Unit.

On 31 October 2022, the man was waiting to appear before the court when he became aggressive and agitated, shouting, and kicking the cell door.

A decision was made to transfer him back to the police custody unit however when one of our custody officers entered the cell a struggle ensued.

A second custody officer came to assist, and eventually a further four officers were required to bring the man under control and put handcuffs on him.

Police carried out a full investigation following the incident which included reviewing CCTV footage. Police also self-reported the incident to the IPCA.

The IPCA found the initial force used was justified and necessary to bring the detainee under control. Police acknowledge the Authority’s finding that subsequent force was not justified.

One of the authorised officers was charged with common assault as force was used after the man was in handcuffs, behaviour which was completely unacceptable.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray says our custody unit staff work in what can be a very challenging and volatile environment.

“The staff working in custody units must make quick decisions, dealing with people who are often aggressive and violent however, we have a responsibility to ensure that those who come into our custody units are cared for professionally and that the behaviour of our staff aligns to our Police values.

“One of the custody officer’s behaviours fell short of the high expectations we set for ourselves, and he was charged accordingly,” Superintendent Gray says.

We note that the two main custody officers involved in this incident are no longer employed by New Zealand Police.

