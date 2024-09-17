Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Acknowledge IPCA Summary Into Officer’s Falsified Bail Checks

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s summary report covering an investigation into an officer’s falsifying of bail checks.

In August 2024, the former Police Constable was sentenced to six months home detention on a charge of fabricating evidence and representative charges of obstructing the course of justice.

An investigation, overseen by a Detective Inspector, examined the former officer’s conduct after an individual challenged a charge of breaching bail in January 2019.

Counties Manukau District Commander, Superintendent Shanan Gray says Police established numerous bail checks were falsified in the Counties Manukau West area between July 2018 and March 2019.

“The former officer wrongly recorded bail breaches without conducting physical checks at various addresses,” he says.

A criminal investigation was commenced and established a concerning pattern of offending. As a result charges were laid in early 2022 and he pleaded guilty in April 2024.

The officer resigned from Police after pleading guilty.

“We are disappointed by the former officer’s actions and our investigation established this behaviour was occurring in isolation,” Superintendent Gray says.

“Police and the community expect our people to maintain the highest levels of integrity and these actions do not reflect the good intentions surrounding the work our people do every day.”

© Scoop Media

