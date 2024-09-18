Kenepuru Road Resident-only Restriction To Be Partly Lifted - MDC

Works are starting on the critical Water Tank Slip Site on 23 September under road closure / Supplied

The first 20km of Kenepuru Road, up to the Onahau Road intersection, opens to the public on 23 September.

All other side roads off Kenepuru Road, up to and including Onahau Road, will also have the resident-only access restriction removed.

“This is a significant milestone, especially for the residents living on this section of Kenepuru Road, however there is still work to be done to get the rest of the road open before Christmas”, Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin Mr Murrin said.

Currently Kenepuru Road between Linkwater to the heads and its side roads are restricted to residents, emergency and essential services only. The change in road status follows specialist inspections which identified works needed. These works have been undertaken over the past month and are nearing completion. Once completed a final safety audit will be done.

“A large step towards non-residents using the road beyond Onahau Road, is completing the critical Water Tank Slip site” Mr Murrin said.

This site is complex and includes the construction of a 98m retaining wall, drainage improvements and road reinstatement. Due to the road's narrowness, a daytime construction closure is needed to safely and efficiently complete the repair. The construction closures take place weekdays from 8am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 5pm, with an earlier 3.30pm finish on Fridays.

“For the first stage of works we need these full-day closures to work efficiently to meet the Christmas deadline. However once pile and anchor installations are complete, we will review these timings and reduce where possible,” Mr Murrin said.

The resident-only restriction will remain on Kenepuru Road from Onahau Road to the Kenepuru Heads and on Moetapu Bay Road and Te Mahia Road, until further works and safety audits are undertaken.

On 23 September, new speed limits will be implemented on Kenepuru Road, which reduces from 100km/hr to 60km/hr as part of the Marlborough Speed Management Plan.

“There will also be further reductions in speed limits around the more populated areas along the road - for example the speed limit around the Portage area will reduce to 40km/hr,” Mr Murrin said.

Drivers also need to be aware that around road works sites there will still be temporary speed limits of 30km/hr. “This is to keep both our road workers and the public safe.”

