Update: Homicide Investigation, Rotorua

Police have charged a 52-year-old Rotorua man with murder, after a woman was located deceased at an Utuhina address yesterday.

The man is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court today.

Two people injured in a linked incident at a Western Heights address remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Scene examinations are continuing at the Western Heights and Utuhina addresses.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about either of these incidents, who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 240923/0552.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

