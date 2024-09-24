Big Book Donation To Library For Language Learning

Five local authorities’ libraries around New Zealand have received a significant donation of Chinese language books as part of this year’s New Zealand Chinese Language Week.

The books – 162 Chinese language children’s picture books – were received earlier this month, in a donation from China’s Centre for Language Education and Co-operation, facilitated by the New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust.

The books are beautifully illustrated hardcover books, and cover a wide range of topics and stories, particularly Chinese fables.

The libraries which received the books grant are Dunedin Libraries, Christchurch Libraries, Marlborough District Libraires, Hastings Library, and two branches within Auckland which are sharing the books.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust chair Jo Coughlan says the books are just part of the wider activities the Trust encourages around New Zealand.

The Trust is celebrating 10 years since the first New Zealand Chinese Language Week was held, and Jo Coughlan says its purpose – to encourage New Zealanders to give Chinese language learning a go – is as important now as it was then.

“Understanding and speaking another language is important for clear communication. We want New Zealanders to be able to take full part in business, trade, diplomacy, and in their local communities as well, making all welcome in our vibrant, diverse society.”

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders enjoy taking part in New Zealand Chinese Language Week activities each year in all sorts of ways. The week is about encouraging New Zealanders to give Chinese language learning a go, and there are many activities to do that at libraries and schools throughout New Zealand this week.

More information about New Zealand Chinese Language Week and events on around the country can be found at www.nzclw.com

© Scoop Media

