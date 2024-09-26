Christchurch Man Jailed For Online Child Sexual Abuse Offences

A Customs investigation has resulted in three years and two months’ jail for a 23-year-old man, who was sentenced today at the Christchurch District Court.

The defendant was convicted for possessing, distributing and exporting objectionable material which depicted the sexual abuse of children. He has been placed on the child sex offender register.

Customs initially received a referral from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after an overseas-based social media platform alleged a New Zealander had exported objectionable publications to their platform.

Customs identified and arrested the man after a search warrant at his home in Wigram, Christchurch in April 2024, seizing his electronic device.

Forensics specialists established he had stored child sexual abuse material on a cloud storage account and shared videos and images depicting child sexual abuse, including that of infants and toddlers, on social media via private messages.

Chief Customs Officer - Child Exploitation Operations Team, Simon Peterson, said Customs is dedicated to identifying and prosecuting offenders for these serious criminal offences.

“This is not harmless crime. The man had extremely disturbing files which included depictions of violence and the sexual torture of real children. Our investigators are committed to combating the proliferation of this awful material across our borders, which has a very real, profound and enduring impact on the victimised children.”

Customs and our partners at Police and the Department of Internal Affairs work closely together at the border and within our communities to protect and safeguard children from abuse.

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in, or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the Police immediately.

© Scoop Media

