Keeping It Reel: Protect Our Lakes From Freshwater Pests

With the trout fishing season opening on Tuesday (1 October), those coming to the Rotorua Te Arawa lakes are being urged to be vigilant in stopping the spread of freshwater pests.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council Biosecurity Officer Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa says it’s more important than ever before that those heading out on the water check, clean, dry and certify their boat and gear.

“The proximity of the Rotorua Te Arawa lakes to each other means spreading freshwater pests such as catfish or lakeweed can be as easy as not cleaning your boat properly and driving five minutes up the road.

Regional Council Biosecurity Officer Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa demonstrates how to scan for easy self-certification. (Photo/Supplied)

“In particular, the discovery of the new-to-New Zealand exotic freshwater clams (Corbicula) in the Waikato River last year means it’s vital people do their bit and follow the rules to protect the lakes that we all love.”

Under rule 7 of the Bay of Plenty Regional Pest Management Plan (RPMP) all boat ramp users, where checkpoints exist, are required to self-certify that their craft and trailer are free of freshwater pests.

From last summer lakeside self-certification at public boat ramps was streamlined with the inclusion of QR codes on signs to complete the form digitally.

Biosecurity officers from Te Arawa Lakes Trust working in collaboration with Bay of Plenty Regional Council will be present for the start of the trout fishing season, daily throughout the peak summer period and every weekend until April, to continue to educate and ensure self-certification compliance.

Following the discovery of freshwater clams last year, special rules are in place for any boats coming to the Rotorua Te Arawa lakes that have been on the Waikato River in the last 30 days. For access to Lake Ōkataina, vessels must be thoroughly cleaned at a wash station on Te Ngae Rd before entering the lake.

Full details of the Controlled Area Notices currently in place can be found on the Biosecurity New Zealand website.

Check, clean and dry advice

Before moving between waterways you must do the following for all gear that comes into contact with water:

Check

Remove any plant matter and leave it at the site (the river or lake bank), or put it in the rubbish. Don’t wash it down any drain.

Clean

Dishwashing detergent is not effective against gold clams, but hot water is.

For absorbent material, such as lifejackets or clothing, wash with hot water above 60°C for at least one minute; between 50-54°C (hot household tap water) for at least five minutes; or above 45°C for at least 20 minutes. Alternatively, soak items in a 10% bleach solution.

Dry

Ensure gear is completely dry to touch, inside and out, then leave to dry for at least another 48 hours before using it.

Source: mpi.govt.nz

