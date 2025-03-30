Traffic Control In Place After Burst Pipe, Washington Road - Tasman
Sunday, 30 March 2025, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are assisting with traffic control on Washington
Road, Nelson, after a water pipe has burst.
Diversions
are in place near Pioneers Park.
Motorists are asked
to avoid the area, if
possible.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more