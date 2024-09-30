MDC And Iwi Partners Sign Welcoming Communities Commitment

Masterton District Council has reinforced its strong commitment to inclusivity and community cohesion by signing the Welcoming Communities’ Statement of Commitment with iwi partners.

The signing is the final step in achieving Stage 1 accreditation as a Welcoming Community.

The signing ceremony saw the commitment agreement signed by Mayor Gary Caffell, Chief Executive Kym Fell, and key leaders from local iwi, including Rangitāne o Wairarapa's Mihirangi Hollings, Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa's Taiawhio Gemmell, and Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa Iwi Development Trust's Pou Whakahaere, Tia Tuuta.

This signing underscores Masterton’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural connections and building a community where everyone - regardless of their background - feels welcomed, respected, and valued.

The Welcoming Communities initiative, led by Immigration New Zealand, aims to unite local government councils and communities in efforts to create environments where newcomers can thrive, thereby enhancing social cohesion and contributing to economic growth.

“Our diversity is our strength,” Mayor Gary Caffell said. “It is through celebrating our varied backgrounds and perspectives that we forge a stronger, more unified community. We are committed to nurturing mutual understanding and building deeper connections and a stronger sense of belonging among all residents, both longstanding and new.”

A cornerstone of this initiative is the robust partnership with local iwi. The involvement of Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa, and Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa Iwi Development Trust is integral to the program’s success. This partnership will play a pivotal role in shaping the Welcoming Communities work to ensure it reflects the cultural heritage, values, and aspirations of our newcomers.

Mihirangi Hollings said: "Welcoming Communities is important because it creates a space for us to keep talking about New Zealand’s unique Tiriti o Waitangi relationship. It’s a chance to help new people understand why this partnership matters and how it shapes our country. For us here in Wairarapa, it’s also a great way to share what makes our region special—our stories, our landscape, and our culture. It’s about making sure everyone feels part of the bigger picture while also celebrating what’s unique to Wairarapa."

Taiawhio Gemmell said iwi involvement in the Welcoming Communities process was essential.

“Welcoming Communities is a great initiative. Without ‘Tangata Whenua’ (Iwi) involvement, the welcoming process for any newcomers would be incomplete. I look forward to building on this Statement of Commitment with continuing engagement to create lasting and valuable connections," he said.

Tia Tuuta said: "When we visited the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre to talk to new arrivals about how they wanted to be introduced to te ao Māori, it was clear that this needed to be led by iwi. This Statement of Commitment is an important step in this process."

Mr Fell added: “By signing this commitment, we aim to generate social, economic, civic, and cultural benefits for all who choose to call the Masterton District home.”

General Manager Community Corin Haines said: “We are delighted that together with local iwi we have reached this significant milestone for Welcoming Communities which reflects our ongoing commitment to making Masterton Whakaoriori a more welcoming place for people moving to the district.”

The Council’s Welcoming Communities Advisor, Arti Kadian, achieving Stage 1 accreditation as a Welcoming Community will be an important milestone.

“Accreditation as a Committed Welcoming Community signifies that the Council, in partnership with the community, values newcomers, is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces, and has taken concrete steps to ensure that all residents can thrive and feel a sense of belonging,” she said.

The Council extends its sincere gratitude to the residents, iwi partners, and community organisations that play a pivotal role in welcoming newcomers and fostering an inclusive environment in the district.

