Fatal Crash, SH73, Kirwee

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash on West Coast Road (State Highway 73) at Kirwee, Selwyn, overnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, between Hoskyns and Bealey roads, about 9.30pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene. Two others were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are providing support to the families of those involved.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

The road reopened about 3am.

