Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ahipara Fire Update #3

Monday, 7 October 2024, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The vegetation fire which burnt near Ahipara over the weekend is now extinguished.

Incident Controller Denis Cooper says specialist drone crews conducted thermal imaging over the fireground last night to check for hotspots and found none.

"Today Fire and Emergency New Zealand worked with forestry firefighters and heavy machinery to ensure the fireground was fully extinguished," he says.

"We carried out a final patrol this afternoon and now all firefighters and machinery have left the area."

Denis Cooper says the fire burned through approximately 177 hectares.

"People can find out if it is alright to light an outdoor fire at www.checkitsalright.nz," he says.

"They can also find information there about how to burn outdoor fires safely."

This is the final update for the Ahipara fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 