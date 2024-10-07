Ahipara Fire Update #3

The vegetation fire which burnt near Ahipara over the weekend is now extinguished.

Incident Controller Denis Cooper says specialist drone crews conducted thermal imaging over the fireground last night to check for hotspots and found none.

"Today Fire and Emergency New Zealand worked with forestry firefighters and heavy machinery to ensure the fireground was fully extinguished," he says.

"We carried out a final patrol this afternoon and now all firefighters and machinery have left the area."

Denis Cooper says the fire burned through approximately 177 hectares.

"People can find out if it is alright to light an outdoor fire at www.checkitsalright.nz," he says.

"They can also find information there about how to burn outdoor fires safely."

This is the final update for the Ahipara fire.

