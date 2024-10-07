All Go In Ōtaki: Fire Loop Project Hits Final Leg, Diggers Everywhere

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s project to install a new ‘fire loop’ water main in Ōtaki reached an important milestone last week when work moved onto the old SH1 for its final leg.

The fire loop is a water line specifically for the use in fire protection. It is a key project to improve the town’s water supply in the event of a fire emergency, and to support future growth.

Since work on the final stages started in June contractors have installed water pipes on Riverbank, Dunstan and Waerenga roads.

The final section is 840m on old SH1 which is expected to take six to nine weeks to complete.

During this time work will be happening near the shoulder of the southbound lane of the road up to Riverbank Road. Traffic management will be in place to keep the site safe and manage vehicles moving through Ōtaki but is not expected to cause significant disruption.

Group manager infrastructure and asset management Sean Mallon says this is one of several important infrastructure projects happening in Ōtaki.

“It’s a very busy time in Ōtaki and we’d like to thank the community for its patience while we work on a range of jobs,” Mr Mallon says.

“Making sure firefighters can respond to fire emergencies properly is crucial and the fire loop will provide that certainty.

“As well as the loop, an $11 million Ōtaki wastewater upgrade is underway, with works in Aotaki Street and Mill Road, and we’re also making great progress on a new 55-million litre reservoir – the first of two for the town.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“These projects are part of the critical strategic infrastructure we’ve invested in to significantly improve our resilience and support current and future housing needs. Some projects are partly funded by a $29.3 million grant we received from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund in 2022.”

Meanwhile NZTA Waka Kotahi are working on the clip-on bridge at the southern entrance to the town, and work to prepare the old SH1 for a new life as a local road is expected to begin soon.

“There’s a heck of a lot going on in Ōtaki and more in the pipeline,” Mr Mallon says.

“We know all this construction can be disruptive, but this kind of essential work is all about building resilience and preparing Ōtaki for the future.

“Having right-sized sewer systems and enough water provision means problems like a shortage of housing can be more effectively addressed.”

Mr Mallon says it’s not just pipes and roads happening in Ōtaki.

“In the next few years, we’ll also be upgrading the Ōtaki Pool to make it more fun for everyone and more energy efficient to help the environment and lower costs, and we’ll be earthquake strengthening the Ōtaki Theatre.”

Read more in our blueprint for Ōtaki: https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/council/projects/our-towns-improvements/otaki/a-blueprint-for-otaki/

© Scoop Media

