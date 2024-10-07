Disabled Individuals Unite

Rally Protest Against Govt Attacks On Rights Organised By Whangarei-based EGL Social Club NZ

In a groundbreaking display of unity and empowerment, disabled individuals from across Whangarei, Te Tai Tokerau, and New Zealand are set to make their voices heard at a rally protest organised by Whangarei based EGL Social Club NZ, a subsidiary of the Te Tai Tokerau Regional EGL Disability Network group and Tiaho Trust.

The event, coordinated by the EGL Social Club NZ, aims to highlight the challenges faced by disabled people and is a rally protest against the recent attacks on their rights by the New Zealand government.

Scheduled to take place at midday on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Te Iwi Tahi in Civic Square, WDC, the rally protest is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters and advocates for disability rights.

The EGL Social Club NZ a Tiaho Trust for and by disabled initiative is community-driven, and has been instrumental in mobilising disabled individuals and their allies to come together and demand justice and equality for all.

The rally protest comes in response to the government's controversial policies and actions that have negatively impacted the lives of disabled people in New Zealand. From cuts to essential services to discriminatory practices, the community is determined to hold the authorities accountable and push for meaningful change.

"We refuse to be silenced any longer," said a spokesperson for the EGL Social Club NZ who wishes to remain anonymous. "Disabled people have the right to live with dignity, respect, and access to the same opportunities as everyone else. We will not stand idly by while our rights are trampled upon."

The protest rally is expected to feature speeches, performances, and displays of solidarity, showcasing the resilience and strength of the disabled community.

Organisers are urging all those who believe in equality and justice to join them in standing up against discrimination and advocating for a more inclusive society.

As the voices of disabled individuals grow louder and more united, the EGL Social Club NZ, the Te Tai Tokerau EGL Disability Network group, Tiaho Trust and the disabled Organisers are leading the charge in ensuring that their concerns are heard and acted upon.

The rally protest on October 11 promises to be a powerful statement of solidarity and a call to action for a more equitable future for all.

EGL - means enabling good lives. It is a framework designed to empower and instil disability leadership.

