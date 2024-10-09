Protesters In Waikato On Te Rapa Road

Police in Waikato have responded to protesters at a building on Te Rapa Road, Horotiu Hamilton at about 7am this morning.

The protesters unfurled a banner and abseiled down the side of the building.

Police are currently with protesters on the ground now and there are no issues.

Police recognises the right to peaceful protest.

Unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.

There have been no arrests so far and there are no delays for traffic.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

