Workshop On Options For Management Of Water

Masterton District Council is continuing discussions on how best to manage water under the Government’s Local Water Done Well reforms.

A workshop for councillors will be held on Friday, 18 October, in which further information will be provided to councillors and their questions answered. The public are able to observe this process but are not able to participate, ask questions, or comment.

The workshop will be held at Waiata House, 27-29 Lincoln Road, from 9am, and will be livestreamed via the Council’s YouTube channel.

Under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987, workshops can be used to provide information to councillors but cannot be used to make decisions outside a formal Council meeting.

Councillors will consider a report on options and make a decision on next steps at their meeting on 30 October.

