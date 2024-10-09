Te Kauwhata Secures New Community Car With Council’s Better Off Funding

Te Kauwhata Community House has a new car to help transport residents while keeping carbon emissions down, thanks to Waikato District Council’s Better Off Funding.

Using the funding programme to purchase a brand-new electric car, Nicky Patterson, Manager at Te Kauwhata Community House, says the new transportation service is well needed.

The car will be used to transport people who are unable to get to hospital and specialist appointments.

“As a rural community with limited public transportation options, the new car provides a personalised service for members of the community, giving residents a sense of safety and caring.”

After hearing about the Better Off Funding programme, Te Kauwhata Community House made as many applications as possible in the hopes of improving its services to the community.

“We were so excited about the impact the funding could make that we already had the car on hold and purchased it as soon as the money came in.

“We’re extremely grateful to be in a position where we can boost our services and provide the community with such a useful project,” Nicky says.

In 2021, central Government announced the Better Off Funding package as part of the three waters reform programme to help councils improve amenities and outcomes for residents.

Waikato District Council was allocated $7.88 million from this fund, which needs to be spent by 30 June 2027.

“It’s exciting to see the impact the funding is making through the different projects that are being delivered,” says Deron Sharma, Infrastructure Development Manager at Waikato District Council.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“To date we’ve helped to fund 20 projects, four of which are led by us at Council and 16 which are led by the community.”

Out of the 16 community led projects, 14 back-to-back funding agreements have been signed by both parties and six projects have been completed.

“Between November 2023 and August 2024, $3.99 million of the budgeted $7.88 million has been spent on project delivery and programme management, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the rest of the fund will help our people bring our vision for liveable, thriving, connected communities to life.”

© Scoop Media

