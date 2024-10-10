Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Serious Crash SH1 Bankside South Of Christchurch – SH1 Could Be Closed For Some Time

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 1:05 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending a serious injury two vehicle crash south of Christchurch between the Rakaia River and Dunsandel this morning, near the Breadings Road intersection. The crash was reported before 11 am.

The highway is closed between North Rakaia Road and Old South Road, but detours are in place for light and general access vehicles only. Motorcyclists should take care on the detour routes.

Detours for southbound traffic – cars, utes, light vehicles:

Turn onto Heslerton Road, then Old South Road, continue on Old South Road, turn onto Main Rakaia Road and back onto SH1.

Northbound traffic: Reverse of above.

Heavier vehicles/ truck drivers:

50MAX, HPMV, Overweight and Overdimension permit holders must check the conditions of their permit and with OPIA and Selwyn District Council if wanting to use the detour route.

  • Updates on this closure: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/483350

Black circle is point of closure, north of the Rakaia River Bridge:

