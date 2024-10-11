Rangatahi Design New Subsidy Fund To Boost Sports Participation In Te Hiku

To play without the price tag – that’s the goal for a group of young people aiming to boost sports participation in the Far North.

He Manuao – a rangatahi leadership group from Te Hiku – are designing a one-off fund to help remove financial barriers that get in the way of participating in sport. The fund is for rangatahi aged 13-21 living in Te Hiku, to help subsidise costs like subs, uniforms, transport or gear that promotes physical activity.

The fund has a total of $50,000, with individuals being allowed to apply for up to $1000.

The initiative is one of several rangatahi-focused programmes launched under the Taikorihi Locality in collaboration with Native Sports Performance, to support the health and wellbeing of Te Hiku taitamariki.

Native Sports Performance, Rawinia Everitt, said it was important for them to ensure the fund was rangatahi-centred.

“We know that there are unique barriers that make it hard to participate in sport or physical activity here in the Far North, not just financially, but geographically… there’s limited transportation, access to services and these are all things our rangatahi are experiencing first-hand,” she said.

“They’re the experts to understanding what it is they want and need to get active, so it makes sense for them to lead this and to do it their way.”

The working group are being supported by Healthy Families Far North to help facilitate the process and to learn what is needed to better support rangatahi.

“That’s what I’m most excited about,” Everitt added.

“We know this isn’t the traditional way of setting up funds or grants, but I’m very proud of what they’ve achieved so far and I’m confident that this will benefit a lot of whānau across our rohe in homes that typically might not hear about these sorts of things.”

He Manuao have been meeting weekly, gathering insights to help shape the fund specifically for rangatahi to apply. They also held a wānanga to understand the best ways to reach and share the fund amongst their peers.

Judy Heta (Ngāi Takoto) is one of three who make up the roopu. She said they’re determined for this fund to reach as many households as possible.

“This is for all rangatahi here in Te Hiku. Whether it’s high performance or someone who’s just wanting a new pair of shoes to start walking – we want everyone to know that this is for them,” she said.

The 17-year-old has travelled extensively both nationally and internationally for waka ama. She said a fund like this would help alleviate some of the costs, but it also allows rangatahi to focus on other things.

“Yes, this would help with the financial pressure but I think more importantly it gives our rangatahi time to focus on other things like kura, mahi and whānau.”

“This is just part of the puzzle, but one we hope will encourage more rangatahi to get active, to try something new and to help chase their dreams.”

He Manuao are in the process of building an application and will have a round of testing with other rangatahi to find out what works and what doesn’t before it goes live.

The fund is anticipated to open for applications at the end of October.

About Healthy Families Far North

There are ten Healthy Families NZ communities across Aotearoa, and eleven lead providers that include Iwi, Whānau Ora, Local Government, Regional Sports Trusts and Pacific-led Social Change organisations.

A locality-based approach acknowledges that the most effective and sustainable solutions to our health and wellbeing challenges are best driven by the people who are most affected.

Healthy Families NZ has an explicit focus on improving equity and health and wellbeing outcomes for Māori.

