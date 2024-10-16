Residents’ Satisfaction With Council Services ‘On The Up’

Marlborough District Council’s 2024 resident survey recorded an increase in satisfaction of 68%, up from 66% last year and 62% in 2022. The survey and report were presented to the Economic, Finance and Community Committee yesterday.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said satisfaction was tracking up again, which was good to see.

“Despite the negative impacts of inflation and recovery from extreme weather events, there has been an increase in public satisfaction for many services compared to 2023.”

“Thirty two out of 47 (70%) services rated by residents achieved satisfaction of 60% or above, with nine services achieving 80% satisfaction or higher, indicating generally positive sentiment across most areas.”

The top five performing services remained consistent, with minor changes in rank compared to 2023: public sports grounds (90% satisfaction; 2nd in 2023), libraries (89%; 4th in 2023), swimming pools (89%; 7th in 2023), cemeteries (88%; 1st in 2023), and parks and reserves (86%; 6th in 2023).

“While many results have remained consistent, there were also notable increases in satisfaction,” Mayor Taylor said.

“The greatest increases were in housing for seniors (65% in 2024, up from 49% in 2023), stormwater drainage (70%, up from 56%), Building Act consent services (55%, up from 45%), community safety (76%, up from 66%), resource consent management (60%, up from 42%), and flood protection (65%, up from 57%). Satisfaction with roads also saw a notable increase to 58% compared to 40% last year,” she said.

“It is very pleasing to see such a high level of public satisfaction with these core Council servcies.”

“Overall Marlborough - at 68% satisfaction - tracks well ahead of the national council benchmark of 54%.”

“Of course there is always room for improvement but generally I’m very pleased with the results,” Mayor Taylor said.

The survey is carried out independently by SIL Research. Six hundred residents are randomly selected via telephone directories, a postal mailout and social media promotion. Data is weighted to reflect area, gender and age group proportions as per the Census. The sample size allows a 95% confidence level, +/- 4-5% when the results are reported as totals.

The report will be available to read at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/long-term-and-annual-plans-policies-and-reports/residents-satisfaction-survey

© Scoop Media

