Sister City Exchange 2025 Applications Open

Applications are invited from students who will be in years nine to 12 in 2025 to take part in the renewed annual Student Sister City Exchange to Tendo and Otari in Japan.

This is the first sister city exchange post-Covid. Any practising and registered pre-school, primary or secondary teacher is also invited to apply to accompany the students.

The three-week exchange will take place over the July school holiday period but leaving a few days before Term Two ends and arriving home a few days into Term Three. Alternative timing is the September school holiday period but this will be discussed with the selected group. It’s estimated that the exchange will cost no less than $5,000, however, some funding assistance from the Sister City budget will be made. Fundraising is also encouraged.

Written applications must be received by Friday 15 November 2024 and state:

· Why you want to go on the exchange

· What you hope to gain from it

· How you can best represent Marlborough

Students do not have to be studying Japanese but if selected must be willing to learn some basic words and phrases.

Applications should be made in writing to:

Mike Porter

Marlborough District Council

PO Box 443

Blenheim 7240

Email: mike.porter@marlborough.govt.nz

Any queries should be directed to Mike Porter Ph: 03 520 7400.

