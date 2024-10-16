Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sister City Exchange 2025 Applications Open

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Applications are invited from students who will be in years nine to 12 in 2025 to take part in the renewed annual Student Sister City Exchange to Tendo and Otari in Japan.

This is the first sister city exchange post-Covid. Any practising and registered pre-school, primary or secondary teacher is also invited to apply to accompany the students.

The three-week exchange will take place over the July school holiday period but leaving a few days before Term Two ends and arriving home a few days into Term Three. Alternative timing is the September school holiday period but this will be discussed with the selected group. It’s estimated that the exchange will cost no less than $5,000, however, some funding assistance from the Sister City budget will be made. Fundraising is also encouraged.

Written applications must be received by Friday 15 November 2024 and state:

· Why you want to go on the exchange

· What you hope to gain from it

· How you can best represent Marlborough

Students do not have to be studying Japanese but if selected must be willing to learn some basic words and phrases.

Applications should be made in writing to:

Mike Porter
Marlborough District Council
PO Box 443
Blenheim 7240

Email: mike.porter@marlborough.govt.nz

Any queries should be directed to Mike Porter Ph: 03 520 7400.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 