Cliff The Ambulance To Hit The Campaign Trail

Councillors with Cliff (Photo/Supplied)

Dunedin (Thursday, 17 October 2024) – Nobody wants our health system to be the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

That’s why today we’re rolling out Cliff, our new campaign ambulance, to spread the word: Save Our Southern Hospital.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “Cliff the Ambulance is the newest member of the Save Our Southern Hospital campaign team, and he’ll be hitting the road from today to spread the campaign message in Dunedin and across the South.

“Our message is simple. We want the hospital we were promised – one that is fit for purpose now and for decades to come, not a cut-price ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.”

The ambulance is on loan to the DCC after Mayor Radich pulled some strings with a friend. A public competition was held last week to find a name for the ambulance, and Cliff was a popular suggestion from members of the public.

Cliff has since been dressed up in campaign livery and from today will be popping up all over Dunedin, as well as touring towns and centres across the South. The Mayor will be among those taking the wheel as the campaign continues.

“Anyone wanting to get a closer look at Cliff, and help us with the campaign, is welcome to pop by the Octagon at lunchtime today or tomorrow.

“We’ll be there with Cliff from about 11am both days, handing out campaign materials and encouraging everyone to keep sending messages to the government.

“The campaign team is also drawing up plans for a Southern tour, and we may even pop up to Wellington to deliver our message in person – so watch this space,” Mr Radich says.

The campaign itself also has a new slogan – Save Our Southern Hospital – to reflect the vital importance of the new hospital to the entire Southern region.

“Save Our Southern Hospital” badges will be available for sale for $5 from Cliff to support the campaign and help pay for fuel.

A new Givealittle page for people wanting to help pay for Cliff’s petrol is also in the process of being setup, and Cliff’s adventures will also feature on the DCC’s social media channels, including a new Instagram page being launched today.

You can find it here: https://www.instagram.com/sos.hospital/

We’ve also secured some (heavily discounted) digital billboards in Wellington, overlooking State Highway 1, for motorists travelling between Wellington and the Hutt Valley, Porirua and Kāpiiti Coast to enjoy.

Digital mock-ups of the billboards are attached.

