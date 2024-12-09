Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Not Too Late To Fix Controversial Fast-track Approvals Bill

Monday, 9 December 2024, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Parliament is expected to pass the Fast-track Approvals Bill into law in the next few days.

“This highly contentious bill attracted record opposition with around 27,000 submissions, mostly opposed. It creates a fast-track, one-stop-shop for consenting projects of significant regional or national benefit and overrides environmental standards,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“There have been some welcome changes to it since introduction. Notably, final decision-making on approvals has been shifted away from Ministers and placed in the hands of expert panels. That reduces the potential for corrupt practices once projects are in the fast-track process and restores some sense of confidence that there will be a proper consideration of applications.

“The idea of a fast-track process is not new. We had one under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, another under the Natural and Built Environment Act 2023, which has survived repeal of that law. A key difference is that this new Bill enables approvals under a range of other statutes, not just the Resource Management Act. That is not objectionable, if other provisions are appropriate.

“But they are not. The Bill retains several significant flaws that collectively mean that if enacted in its present form would make it the worst environmental legislation in our history, with scope for bad projects with significant adverse impacts to get approved.

“The biggest flaw is the biased purpose clause of the Bill, which takes primacy and enables development irrespective of environmental impacts. That is a crude and dangerous approach. If the clause was amended to give equal weight to the environment or to require approvals to be consistent with sustainable management, that would be a very significant improvement.

“Another flaw is that environmental advocates and communities are not entitled to submit on projects unless they are invited to do so. Giving such entities (including EDS) the right to make submissions on applications would enable the introduction of independent expert evidence to the evaluation process. Otherwise, panels will be unduly reliant on evidence from applicants with the public shut out from the process.

“Other objectionable matters needing attention at the Committee of the Whole House stage include the ability to consent most prohibited activities; the way panels are appointed with scope for Ministerial interference; the weak way the Bill deals with Water Conservation Orders and public conservation land; and the numerous ‘zombie’ projects in the proposed schedule that have already been declined consent but are now able to have another go.

“We therefore await the next stages of the Bill and any Amendment Papers with keen anticipation and a little bit of hope,” Mr Taylor concluded.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

