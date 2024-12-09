New Climate Change Commission Chair Appointed

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy has been appointed as the new chair of the Climate Change Commission, the independent Crown entity that provides the Government advice, monitoring and reporting to support New Zealand’s transition to a climate-resilient, low emissions future, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy and Climate Change Minister, Simon Watts / Supplied

“I’m pleased that Dame Patsy is joining the Commission. As former Governor-General, she will come to the role with an extensive and distinguished career in law and governance,” Mr Watts says.

Dame Patsy was the 21st Governor-General of New Zealand from 2016 to 2021. In 2014, she became a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the arts and business and in 2016 she was made a Dame Grand Companion of the Order for services to the state. She is currently Chair of the New Zealand Rugy Union and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Foundation. She is also a trustee of the Malaghan Institute and the Aspen Institute New Zealand.

Dame Patsy’s appointment will take effect in February 2025. In the meantime, Commissioner and Deputy Chair Lisa Tumahai will be acting chair. Dame Patsy’s appointment follows the conclusion of Dr Rod Carr’s term, which ends in early December.

Mr Watts has also appointed Felicity Underhill and Devon McLean as Commissioners from December 2024 until September 2028, replacing Catherine Leining and Professor James Renwick.

“Ms Underhill has worked in the energy industry for over twenty years and will bring significant experience in decarbonisation of the energy, transport and industrial sectors. She has also been actively involved in future fuel transition programmes around hydrogen,” Mr Watts says.

“Mr McLean has had a long executive and governance career in the forestry and conservation fields. The Commission Board will benefit from Mr McLean’s forestry industry experience and governance expertise.

“I want to thank Dr Carr, Ms Leining and Professor Renwick for their service to the Commission, and welcome Dame Patsy, Ms Underhill and Mr McLean,” Mr Watts says.

