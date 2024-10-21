Man Arrested Following Wiri Firearms Incident

Police have arrested and charged a man following a firearms incident in Wiri on the weekend.

At about 1am on Sunday morning, Police were called to an address on Felicia Place following a report of a disorder incident involving two groups of people.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau CIB, says shots were reportedly fired from an address before one of the groups left in a vehicle.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

On attendance, Police located and seized a sawn-down shotgun and ammunition.

“This morning, following a number of enquiries by our team, we located and arrested the alleged offender,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan says.

“There is no doubt this incident would have been deeply concerning for people who live nearby, so this arrest is a great result for the community.

“Police take these matters extremely seriously and will continue to hold people to account,” he says.

A 32-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with wounding with reckless disregard and firearms charges.

