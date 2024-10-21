Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested Following Wiri Firearms Incident

Monday, 21 October 2024, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged a man following a firearms incident in Wiri on the weekend.

At about 1am on Sunday morning, Police were called to an address on Felicia Place following a report of a disorder incident involving two groups of people.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau CIB, says shots were reportedly fired from an address before one of the groups left in a vehicle.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

On attendance, Police located and seized a sawn-down shotgun and ammunition.

“This morning, following a number of enquiries by our team, we located and arrested the alleged offender,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan says.

“There is no doubt this incident would have been deeply concerning for people who live nearby, so this arrest is a great result for the community.

“Police take these matters extremely seriously and will continue to hold people to account,” he says.

A 32-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with wounding with reckless disregard and firearms charges.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 