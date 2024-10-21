Waikato Swampland Fire Update #2

The ground and air response to a scrub fire burning in swampland off Island Block Road, near Meremere in North Waikato has been stood down for the night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Commander Shane Bromley says the fire is not contained but is burning slowly through swampland.

"Houses along Island Block Road are no longer threatened," he says.

"A crew will monitor the situation overnight, and we will resume our air attack at first light tomorrow morning."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire around 1.15pm. It has since spread through approximately 35 hectares of scrub and swampland.

There will be another update after 8am tomorrow.

