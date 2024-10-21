Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waikato Swampland Fire Update #2

Monday, 21 October 2024, 9:11 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The ground and air response to a scrub fire burning in swampland off Island Block Road, near Meremere in North Waikato has been stood down for the night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Commander Shane Bromley says the fire is not contained but is burning slowly through swampland.

"Houses along Island Block Road are no longer threatened," he says.

"A crew will monitor the situation overnight, and we will resume our air attack at first light tomorrow morning."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire around 1.15pm. It has since spread through approximately 35 hectares of scrub and swampland.

There will be another update after 8am tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

