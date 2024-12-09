Changes In Store For Firearms Safety Training And Education

Te Tari Pūreke – the Firearms Safety Authority is re-developing firearms safety education and engagement, including the courses offered as part of the licensing process for some applicants.

Mike McIlraith, Director of Partnerships, says that firearms are an essential part of the New Zealand way of life. As the safety oversight body, the Authority is constantly looking at training, engagement, and education efforts.

“We sought feedback from the firearms community and others about how to best structure our safety and training courses and community outreach programmes. We want to ensure we are keeping up with the evolving needs of firearms users and the wider community,” says Mr McIlraith.

“We’re bringing firearms safety training inhouse to develop and modernise it, and once it’s ready, we will partner with a network of community-based organisations as approved training providers.”

“This approach builds on the previous training offered by the Mountain Safety Council (MSC) under a contractual arrangement with NZ Police. The professionalism that MSC brought to firearms safety training since 2018 has created a benchmark for us as we now move into a more direct training role.”

Mr McIlraith says the Authority has already made improvements and is working hard to remove barriers to accessing firearms safety education. For example:

• The Firearms Safety Code has been rewritten, translated into Te Reo Māori, and made more widely available through bookstores, libraries, and online retailers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

• Copies of the Firearms Safety Code are available free to download from the Authority’s website.

• Firearms safety tests are available in Te Reo and Simplified Chinese.

Mr McIlraith says further improvements in the pipeline include:

• More Whakatūpato courses: a training programme that’s designed for and delivered in rural and isolated communities.

• The standard firearms safety course is changing: instructor to student ratio will be improved to create smaller class sizes with greater focus and time spent on safe handling.

• Piloting firearms safety training courses in some secondary schools.

• A skills standard at NCEA level 2 for the firearms safety course, which will be worth 3 credits.

• A Māori Firearms Forum has been established, to take advice on improving firearms safety delivery to Māori.

Once changes to the firearms safety education model have been applied, the Authority plans to work with firearms community partners:

• To identify ways to incorporate live fire into safety training.

• To identify, approve and endorse community partners to deliver firearms safety training.

Changes will be phased through 2025 and onwards, starting with the first secondary school firearm safety course pilot. The redeveloped firearms safety training course will come into effect from July 2025. The Authority will work closely alongside the MSC to ensure a smooth transition.

“MSC has been instrumental in driving positive changes to the structure of public firearms safety training, delivering national consistency and professionalism. We couldn't have evolved firearms training without working alongside MSC as a trusted partner and we are grateful for their contribution over the years,” says Mr McIlraith.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

In 2018, Police contracted the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (MSC) to deliver a nationally standardised curriculum for firearms safety training across New Zealand.

The 3.5-hour session has been delivered by the MSC under the oversight of the Firearms Safety Authority since 2022, when it became New Zealand’s dedicated regulator with a focus on strengthening the firearms system and promoting the safe use of firearms.

First-time applicants for a firearms licence must attend and pass the compulsory firearms safety course. The safety course is also compulsory for applicants who have previously held a firearms licence but allowed it to expire for more than a year.

The training session covers safe handling and use of firearms using a deactivated firearm.

During the session applicants are trained in safety skills that enable them to: understand and apply the 7 basic rules of firearms safety; identify the main components of a firearm; demonstrate safety precautions and states of readiness on various firearm types; safely handle firearms while encountering various obstacles such as fencelines, and follow best practice storage and transport requirements such as suitable firearms safes, transit cases and safety in vehicles.

There is no charge to participants for the safety training course although applicants for a first-time firearms licence are charged $126.50 for their initial five-year licence.

Prior to 2018, firearms safety training and testing was delivered by hundreds of volunteers from around the country. We recognise the dedication and excellent work by these volunteers.

© Scoop Media

