New Third Platform At Henderson To Enable More Frequent Trains

Work begins later this Labour Weekend on a third platform and additional tracks at Henderson Station, which will enable more frequent and reliable train services, as part of the City Rail Link (CRL) programme.

The Auckland Transport (AT) and KiwiRail project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

The project is one of a number of large-scale infrastructure projects being delivered to ready Auckland’s rail network for more reliable and frequent trains, says Bevan Assink, KiwiRail’s City Rail Link Programme Director.

“In combination with City Rail Link and the Rail Network Rebuild, these projects will all play their part in enabling a transformed passenger and freight rail network.

“We’ve been carrying out a decade’s worth of work in just three to four years – to prepare the network for the faster, more frequent trains that City Rail Link will bring to Aucklanders in 2026.”

AT’s Director of Public Transport and Active Modes, Stacey van der Putten says weekday train services will typically run as normal while Henderson Station is being upgraded. “Major construction works are planned to take place while the rail network is closed during the Christmas period and long weekends in 2025. There’ll be replacement buses running during these times, so Aucklanders still have reliable public transport options.

“When work is going to have an impact on services, we’ll let customers know ahead of time so that they’re able to plan their travel,” Ms van der Putten says.

“We understand that disruption to services is frustrating. We know that Aucklanders want a frequent and reliable train service and we’re working hard to bring new levels of service and reliability that Aucklanders can be proud of in 2026.

“For Western Line passengers, the third platform and major track infrastructure upgrades at Henderson mean more frequent trains that can connect them to more places across Auckland.”

In addition to the new track and platform, other modifications to Henderson Station include the construction of a new emergency exit bridge at the southern end of the station, upgrades to the track layout, overhead lines and signalling equipment, improving the track drainage system, and adding a new staff facility. Having staff based in Henderson will allow faster responses to any issues on the Western Line.

The third platform allows some trains to be turned around at end of service (operational improvement), while keeping two tracks available for trains travelling to Swanson.

Additionally, all of the lifts and escalators at Henderson Station will be replaced, as they have reached the end of their serviceable life.

This portion of the project will start from mid-November 2024, with completion anticipated in June 2025. The replacements have been sequenced to minimise disruption felt by passengers, meaning that no additional timetable changes or station closures will be required.

Alternate transport will be provided for those users that rely on the passenger lifts to move through the station.

