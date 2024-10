Oceanbeach Road Closed Between Golf Rd And Kippen Way

Oceanbeach Rd is currently closed between Golf Rd and Kippen Way following an incident where a truck has damaged a power pole.

This section of road will be closed for several hours while contractors repair the damage.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Oceanbeach/Golf Road are currently set to flashing amber, and detours are in place.

Please avoid the area if you can as delays are expected.

© Scoop Media