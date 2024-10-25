Police Increase Visibility Across Auckland Transport Hubs

Police have increased visibility at transport hubs across Tāmaki Makaurau following the fatal Onehunga bus attack and will continue with this increased presence over the long weekend.

Auckland City Acting District Commander Sunny Patel says it’s important the public knows that Police are continuing to take action.

“It’s understandable the community are feeling shaken. We want to provide reassurance heading into the long weekend that we will have an ongoing presence around public transport.

“Our beat teams will also maintain their presence in and around key public spaces.

“Our city and transport system are important spaces for the public, and people should be free to use these areas without fear.

“Police and partner agencies will be focused on ensuring these hubs are places where the public and commuters can be safe and feel safe.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report incidents that may be unfolding so appropriate action can be taken.

“If an incident is happening now, I urge people to report it to 111 as soon as they can.”

Information can also be provided to Police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105.

